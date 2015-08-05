HONG KONG, Aug 5 (IFR) - Petronas saw its bonds tighten as
an improvement in risk appetite drove investors to buy into the
long-end of the curve.
The Petronas 2025s and 2045s tightened around 5bp, according
to a Hong Kong-based trader, who put it down to investors taking
advantage of an overnight rise in 10-year US Treasury yields.
The cost to protect against a default in Malaysia also
dropped 3bp to 146bp/150bp after Reuters cited the country's
Anti-Corruption Commision as saying funds deposited into Prime
Minister Najib Razak's banks accounts were from a donation.
Sentiment improved in the Indian banking segment, with help
from the marketing of ICICI Bank's 5-year USD bonds. One trader
said the bonds offered a decent premium.
Marketing of those bonds began on Wednesday morning at
around 180bp over US Treasuries.
The paper of Indian lenders, such as Axis Bank's 2020s were
better bid, said a Singapore-based trader.
"Over past weeks, this space was very well bid and had
tightened quite a lot, but it had lost some strength since
mid-last week as much as 5bp-10bp," he said.
Asia's investment-grade CDS index was unchanged at
112bp/113bp. China's 5-year CDS was 2bp wider.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)