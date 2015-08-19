Hong Kong likely to choose Beijing's pick for leader amid tension, economic malaise
* Tycoon Li Ka-shing warns territory must avoid past divisions to advance
HONG KONG, Aug 19 (IFR) - Asia credit remained weak on investors' concerns over volatile trading in Chinese stocks.
Traders said high-yield credits were still under selling pressure and some Chinese names were taking the hardest hits.
"Basically, the credit market continued its trend from last week. Asian high-yield credits were 0.5-1 point lower today. Market sentiment depends on how stocks will move," said one trader.
The Shanghai Composite Index slumped as much as 5% earlier on the day before closing up 1.23%. A government campaign to prop up share prices was not convincing enough for investors.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 2bp wider at 120bp/122bp.
The Australia index was 2bp wider. Bank of China's CDS was 4bp wider at 119bp/129bp, while Hyundai Motors and Samsung Electronics were 7bp and 11bp wider today, respectively.
ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com
* Tycoon Li Ka-shing warns territory must avoid past divisions to advance
BEIJING, March 24 China's central bank, wary of soaring property prices in Beijing, said on Friday that banks must strengthen mortgage risk management, and that includes cracking down on home buyers rushing to get divorced to skirt second-home purchase rules.