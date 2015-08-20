SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (IFR) - A new slump in Chinese stocks dragged other regional equity markets down, undermining sentiment in the credit markets as well.

Stocks in China fell more than 3%, pulling the Hang Seng Index down 2%, despite signs of government support yesterday.

Credit spreads in Asia gapped out more than 5bp in the morning, but the iTraxx Asia IG index retraced some of the losses in mid-afternoon to 123bp/125bp, just 2.5bp wider than yesterday's close.

The negative sentiment dented new issues from the Philippines. The newest bond, a perpetual from San Miguel's power arm, dropped to 98.25/98.75, below the reoffer price at par.

The ICTSI perp fared a little better at 99.00/99.50 but still under reoffer at par.

"Bids are being held back as most people are retreating," said one bond syndicate banker.

Among new issuers, only Bank of Communications appeared to be holding up. Its new 2020s were quoted at 165bp/161bp against reoffer spread of 165bp, while cash price was seen at 99.90/100.10 against reoffer price at 99.624.

Indonesia's Gajah Tunggal continued to suffer amid the soft markets as concerns over its financial health increase. Since S&P downgraded its rating to B from B+ on August 4, its 2018s have been sliding.

The paper was quoted at a cash price of 64.4/65.6, down from 75.70/77.20 at the start of the month.

