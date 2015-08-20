SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (IFR) - A new slump in Chinese stocks
dragged other regional equity markets down, undermining
sentiment in the credit markets as well.
Stocks in China fell more than 3%, pulling the Hang Seng
Index down 2%, despite signs of government support yesterday.
Credit spreads in Asia gapped out more than 5bp in the
morning, but the iTraxx Asia IG index retraced some of the
losses in mid-afternoon to 123bp/125bp, just 2.5bp wider than
yesterday's close.
The negative sentiment dented new issues from the
Philippines. The newest bond, a perpetual from San Miguel's
power arm, dropped to 98.25/98.75, below the reoffer price at
par.
The ICTSI perp fared a little better at 99.00/99.50 but
still under reoffer at par.
"Bids are being held back as most people are retreating,"
said one bond syndicate banker.
Among new issuers, only Bank of Communications appeared to
be holding up. Its new 2020s were quoted at 165bp/161bp against
reoffer spread of 165bp, while cash price was seen at
99.90/100.10 against reoffer price at 99.624.
Indonesia's Gajah Tunggal continued to suffer amid the soft
markets as concerns over its financial health increase. Since
S&P downgraded its rating to B from B+ on August 4, its 2018s
have been sliding.
The paper was quoted at a cash price of 64.4/65.6, down from
75.70/77.20 at the start of the month.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com