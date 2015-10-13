SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (IFR) - Asian credits backtracked in
lacklustre markets today as oil prices fell once again. Bucking
the trend, though, was Chinese property developer Kaisa, whose
bonds jumped this morning on hopes that its housing sales could
resume.
Kaisa's Shanghai subsidiary has signed an agreement with
Bank of China to start selling projects as part of its debt
restructuring, a company official told Reuters.
Similar agreements have also been signed with creditors of
one project each in Guangzhou and Wuhan, raising hopes that
pre-sales could begin and boost the financial health of the
beleaguered real estate company.
Kaisa's 8.875% due 2018 rose about two points to a cash
price of 53.5/55.5 when the news emerged, but the rise could not
be sustained with the cash price hovering around those levels
for the rest of the day.
That provided a bit of action in an otherwise tepid credit
market, dampened by falling equities. The Nikkei closed down
1.1% and the Hang Seng fell 0.55%.
Oil prices tumbled yesterday on profit-taking following a
surge last week that helped prop up Asian energy bonds. The
slide took the shine off Petronas' March 4.5% 2045s which pushed
wider to 194bp/185bp from yesterday's 173bp/172bp.
But KNOC's 3.25% 2025s were holding up at 112bp.
"The market is very quiet as there is no catalyst at the
moment," said one trader. "There is no new issue (outside Japan)
to push any trades, although there are some thin flows, which
shows there is still liquidity."
Although flow data from analysts showed emerging market
bonds saw weekly redemptions at 0.24% of assets under management
in the past week to Wednesday, the trader said funds outflows
have been matched with inflows of new funds. That had lent some
support to the Asian credits, he added.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was flat today, trading sideways at
140bp/142bp.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)