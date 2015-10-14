HONG KONG, Oct 14 (IFR) - Asia credits were firmer on Wednesday, extending this week's rally despite some profit-taking in late afternoon.

"Market sentiment remained positive as investors started building positions early in the new quarter.

There was also some bargain-hunting after spreads widened sharply in the past few weeks," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader. High yields were also tighter on technical support.

Traders said they have seen growing interest in offshore credit from Chinese banks and fund managers as onshore bond yields have come down sharply.

The Rmb28 bln 10-year bonds issued by China's Ministry of Finance today were priced at 2.99%, the lowest since December 2008.

ABC's Green bonds priced yesterday rose. The US dollar-denominated 2018s and 2020s were offered 2-5bp tighter in the afternoon while the 4.15% Dim Sum portion was traded around 3.99%.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index tightened about 1 bp to 143.67bp/145.67bp. Bank of China HK 3.125% 23Jan19 was traded at 102.843/103.174.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.7% but "sentiment was not much affected by the stocks' retreat today," the credit trader said.