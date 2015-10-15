SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (IFR) - The market tone was good today,
with credits tightening 2bp-3bp, with new benchmark
investment-grade and sovereign issues leading the way.
Fiji's 2020s were close to reoffer at 99/100, but Pakistan's
recent 10-year bonds made huge gains since pricing at par three
weeks ago, and were quoted at 105.4/105.9.
CDS for Indonesia and Malaysia were each 8bp tighter, at
211bp/217bp and 198bp/204bp, respectively. The broader iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan IG index was 2bp tighter at 139.5/141.5.
China Development Bank's 2020s tightened 7bp to Treasuries
plus 97bp, more than 20bp inside the pricing earlier this month.
Jababeka International's 2019s gained half a point to 93/94,
while Noble Group's 2016s fell half a point to 93.5/96.5.
Chinese property bonds were largely flat, though China Aoyuan
Property's 2019 notes gained half a point to 104.1/105.0.
