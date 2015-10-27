BRIEF-CIT Group Inc redeems about $4.84 bln of unsecured debt
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
HONG KONG, Oct 27 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly wider today on profit-taking, while investors were also cautious ahead of the FOMC statement.
" There were some sell-offs driven by investors such as hedge funds, intending to pocket gains to window dress their balance sheets during the month end, " said a Hong Kong-based bond trader, "After all, the strong rally since the beginning of this month has given them good reason to cash in."
The iTraxx Asia invest-grade index widened slightly to 129.25p/131.25bp. Beijing Automotive Group EUR500m 5-year senior unsecured bonds spread widened to 215/210bps after being priced yesterday at MS+180bps.
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
WASHINGTON, April 4 Kara Novaco Brockmeyer, the attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who oversees the unit that polices foreign bribery laws, plans to depart the SEC later this month, the regulator announced Tuesday.
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017