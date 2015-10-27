HONG KONG, Oct 27 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly wider today on profit-taking, while investors were also cautious ahead of the FOMC statement.

" There were some sell-offs driven by investors such as hedge funds, intending to pocket gains to window dress their balance sheets during the month end, " said a Hong Kong-based bond trader, "After all, the strong rally since the beginning of this month has given them good reason to cash in."

The iTraxx Asia invest-grade index widened slightly to 129.25p/131.25bp. Beijing Automotive Group EUR500m 5-year senior unsecured bonds spread widened to 215/210bps after being priced yesterday at MS+180bps.