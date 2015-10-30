HONG KONG, Oct 30 (IFR) - Asian markets saw another day of
flat trading with equities largely unchanged, though credit
markets remained constructive.
A surprise announcement from the Chinese government that it
was ending its one-child policy saw some individual stocks post
double-digit gains, but the indices in the country did not get
much traction from the news.
Shanghai was down 0.1%, while Shenzhen was unchanged. The
indices lost some momentum that had built up in the early
afternoon to finish the day mostly flat.
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.3%, while MSCI's broadest index
of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.1%.
Credit markets were described as constructive with some
moderate tightening in investment grade, but the iTraxx Asia
ex-Japan index quoted 1bp wider at 129.67/131.50.
Bond traders cheered the arrival of China General Nuclear
Power Corporation's new US$500m 10-year bonds, which were quoted
4bp tighter at T+193.5bp.
"It's the first proper Chinese corporate deal in a while,"
said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader.
"It feels like there is still some cash waiting to be put to
work, but we need more supply. The technicals out there are
okay, but the pipeline is not too exciting right now."
On the high-yield side, Glorious Property's 2018 bonds
continued their march higher, moving up nearly a full point to
85.13 in the session.
Two months ago, they were trading in the high 50s. The bonds
have shot up since the recent redemption of its 2015s, which had
also been trading at distressed levels.
There was some good news from troubled Chinese property
developer Kaisa with the announcement there had been progress in
its debt-restructuring talks.
Kaisa spokesman Smith Li told Reuters that an agreement with
onshore bondholders could happen soon, sending its bonds up four
to five points across maturities. Its 2017s are trading in the
66/68 area, up from 45 at the start of the month.
