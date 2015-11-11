HONG KONG, Nov 11 (IFR) - Trading in Asian credit was very
thin today with investment grade slightly tighter and high yield
mixed.
China Shanshui Cement's 2020 dollar bonds started to attract
some interest after being sold off on default news earlier this
week.
"Shanshui Cement's default had dented sentiment for high
yield credits and the dollar bonds encountered a wave of
sell-off in the past few trading days.
But today the bonds stabilised with some hedge funds seen to
be accumulating positions," said a high yield trader in Hong
Kong.
China Shanshui Cement Group's 2020 dollar notes were quoted
at 61.505/65.113. The company said it is set to default on
Rmb2bn (US$315.1m) onshore bonds due November 12, triggering an
accelerated repayment clause for the dollar bonds.
The company board has resolved to file a winding up petition
and an application for the appointment of provisional
liquidators with the grand court of the Cayman Islands.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was slightly wider at
125.83/127.83. Kaisa Group's 12.875% 18Sep2017 were quoted at
66.50/69.50.
