HONG KONG, Nov 17 (IFR) - Asian markets took support from a strong overnight session in the United States with equity markets broadly up and credit moving 1bp-3bp tighter.

Stocks were up solidly in the morning but retreated slightly in the early afternoon. The Hang Seng was one of the region's best performers with gains of 1.3%. Mainland Chinese indices were more muted with Shanghai flat and Shenzhen down 0.9%. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 1.3%.

Bond markets also had a decent day with investment grade and high yield names mostly tighter and traders reporting more cash being put to work.

Government bonds were stable on the day with Japanese ten-year treasuries tightening 1bp. The main sovereign outlier was Vietnam, whose benchmark bonds widened 5bp on news that its finance minister Dinh Tien Dung said the market was not right for it to proceed with plans for a US$3bn sovereign bond it had announced last month.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan tightened 4bp to 128/130.

"A lot of our clients saw a weak equity market and were waiting to see if bonds would come off too," said a high yield trader in Hong Kong. "But instead they've seen some rallying in credit and there has been a sudden rush to buy."

The constructive session also appeared to buoy the prospects of troubled Shanshui Cement's 2020 bonds which rallied four points up to 70.28/72.22.

The local government in China's northeastern city of Jinan had asked onshore creditors not to take aggressive action against Shanshui after it failed to honour Rmb2bn (US$314m) onshore bonds last week.

