SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (IFR) - New issues provided much of the action in Asian credit markets today in the absence of active US Treasury trade. The U.S. markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Guangzhou Metro's newly minted 2018s and 2020s surged after attracting strong bidding in the primary market.

The 2018s priced at 170bp over 3-year US Treasuries, equivalent to around 202bp over the more liquid 2-year UST benchmark. The paper tightened as much as 20bp with trades done at 183bp over the 2-year UST in the morning.

The 2020s were slightly illiquid given the small US$200m print size, but they still narrowed from the reoffer spread of 180bp to quotes of around 160bp in the afternoon.

The deal appeared to have come off better than other new issues.

Guangdong Rising Asset Management's 2020s were indicated at around re-offer spreads of 120bp.

Bank of East Asia's AT1 notes, which priced yesterday at par with a yield of 5.5%, saw strong demand in the morning to around 100.625. By afternoon, the gains faded, leaving the perp notes quoted at around 100.00/100.10.

Traders said there were still some players willing to take positions despite the looming US FOMC in December when a rate hike is expected.

One trader, however, said the market was slowing down with the seasonal holidays expected to begin soon after the Thanksgiving weekend and traders unable to take large positions ahead of the expected December rate hike.

