HONG KONG, Dec 1 (IFR) - The International Monetary Fund's inclusion of the renminbi in its benchmark currency basket did little to improve appetite for Chinese credits.

PRC sub-investment grade industrial names were as much as 2 points wider and Chinese asset management companies were several basis points wider, according to a Singapore-based trader.

The profit-taking was driven by investors closing books for the year, said the trader.

Shanghai and Shenzhen shares were 0.4% and 0.7% higher respectively, while China's 5-year CDS was 1bp tighter at 98bp/100bp.

Bharti Airtel's bonds rebounded sharply by this afternoon, regaining most of the ground lost when the company said it will invest Rp600bn (US$9bn) to upgrade its broadbank network.

The 5.125% 2023s tumbled 13bp this morning, but had clawed back to T+237bp/G+235bp, according to Tradeweb.

Indonesia's well-flagged sovereign bond deal prompted a modest quarter of a point drop in the 2045s.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)