SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (IFR) - Japanese credits barely moved, despite positive data showing that the economy was not in recession after all.

Revised data showed that Japan's GDP grew 1.0% in the three months to September, rather than the 0.8% retreat indicated in a preliminary print. The Japan iTraxx tightened 1bp to 73.00/74.75.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 2bp wider, with most of the moves attributable to energy-related credits following a slump in oil prices.

CDS for Reliance Industries widened 3bp, as did sovereign CDS for Malaysia and China, with most of the moves coming after London opened.

CNOOC, Sinopec and Petronas all saw their 2020s widen 2bp. Indonesia's new 2026s and 2046s were each bid at 99.25 today, a shade below the respective offer prices of 99.599 and 99.299, having popped up a point or two in early trading last week.

High yield was a quarter to half a point lower, partly due to weakness in commodities. Berau Coal's 2017s dropped 2 points to 29.25 as a tender offer continued.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)