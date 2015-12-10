HONG KONG, Dec 10 (IFR) - Asian markets remained on the back foot with equities in the region continuing their slide and credits staying quiet, with the exception of China Construction Bank's large AT1 issue.

Equity indices were broadly in the red with Shanghai down 0.5% and the Hang Seng down 0.4%. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was 0.1% lower.

Bond markets were described as soft, though traders said all eyes were on the CCB AT1s. As the only new large issue out of Asia, its price jumped to as high as 100.625 on hitting the secondary markets before settling later at 100.35.

"CCB is doing okay," said a Singapore-based investment-grade bond trader. "It's a huge deal, so it's getting everyone's attention today, but, apart from that, there really haven't been any significant movements."

Traders also said headlines on China suspending applications for the renminbi qualified domestic institutional investor (RQDII) scheme were causing some concerns, but that, as yet, there was no tangible impact on markets.

The scheme permits domestic investors to buy renminbi-denominated assets offshore.

Sovereign yields were mostly flat, with the biggest moves coming for Thai and Indonesian 10-years bonds, which were around 3bp tighter.

The iTraxx Asia IG ex-Japan was quoted 2bp wider at 135.75/137.75.

Some new issues continued their trend downwards. STATS ChipPAC's 5NC3 bonds are now yielding 10.599 after launching at 8.5% three weeks ago.

Yields on Indonesia's 2026 bonds grew to 4.956%. They have widened 20bp since hitting the market last week.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com