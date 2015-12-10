UPDATE 3-EU top court upholds sanctions against Russia's Rosneft
* Rosneft says ruling is politicised (Adds Rosneft comment)
HONG KONG, Dec 10 (IFR) - Asian markets remained on the back foot with equities in the region continuing their slide and credits staying quiet, with the exception of China Construction Bank's large AT1 issue.
Equity indices were broadly in the red with Shanghai down 0.5% and the Hang Seng down 0.4%. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was 0.1% lower.
Bond markets were described as soft, though traders said all eyes were on the CCB AT1s. As the only new large issue out of Asia, its price jumped to as high as 100.625 on hitting the secondary markets before settling later at 100.35.
"CCB is doing okay," said a Singapore-based investment-grade bond trader. "It's a huge deal, so it's getting everyone's attention today, but, apart from that, there really haven't been any significant movements."
Traders also said headlines on China suspending applications for the renminbi qualified domestic institutional investor (RQDII) scheme were causing some concerns, but that, as yet, there was no tangible impact on markets.
The scheme permits domestic investors to buy renminbi-denominated assets offshore.
Sovereign yields were mostly flat, with the biggest moves coming for Thai and Indonesian 10-years bonds, which were around 3bp tighter.
The iTraxx Asia IG ex-Japan was quoted 2bp wider at 135.75/137.75.
Some new issues continued their trend downwards. STATS ChipPAC's 5NC3 bonds are now yielding 10.599 after launching at 8.5% three weeks ago.
Yields on Indonesia's 2026 bonds grew to 4.956%. They have widened 20bp since hitting the market last week.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com
* Rosneft says ruling is politicised (Adds Rosneft comment)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 28 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年3月21日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1020888">Fitch Publishes Far East Horizon's 'BBB-' Rating 惠譽評級已授予中國的遠東宏信有限公司（遠東宏信）‘BBB-’級的長期發行人違約評級和‘F3’級的短期發行人違約評級，展望穩定。 按照資產衡量，遠東宏信是中國第五大租賃公司，並且是規模最大的獨立租賃公司之一。遠東宏信在中國租賃市場約占3%的市場份額。其主要股東包括中化集團（23.3%）、中 國民生投資股份有限公司（13.4%）、國泰人壽保險有限責任公司（9.2%）、以及副董事長兼首席執行官孔繁星先生（7.2%）。其餘股份由公眾持有。 關鍵評級驅動因素 遠東宏信的評級驅動因素包括其適當的風險胃納（主要特點為高效的租賃審批政策和流程、審