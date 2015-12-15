HONG KONG, Dec 15 (IFR) - Asian markets appeared to be locked in a holding pattern ahead of a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate rise on Wednesday.

In equities, Shanghai was down 0.4% while the Hang Seng was up 0.3%. MSCI's widest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.2%. One outlier was Shenzhen which was up 1.1%.

The Chinese renminbi continued its slide against the US dollar at 6.4667. This was credited to the People's Bank of China setting its midpoint rate at 6.4559 per dollar, the weakest rate since July 2011.

High-yield bonds, which had been selling off considerably in the past few days, were given some respite. Traders described the session as quiet with names mostly unchanged and few sizeable moves.

The overarching sentiment was that investors were waiting to see what the Fed would do and how markets would respond.

"My sense is everyone is waiting to see what happens on Wednesday, but a lot of investors have already positioned themselves for this," said a high-yield bond trader based in Hong Kong.

"Everyone expects rates to rise so there shouldn't be too big of a surprise."

Some sovereign bonds however, particular recent issuers from emerging markets, saw their yields continue to widen.

Sri Lanka's November 2025 bonds saw yields widen 12bp to a new high of 7.949%.

They issued last month with a coupon of 6.85%. Similarly, yields on Indonesia's newest 10-year bonds widened another 2bp to 5.249%, up from their yield at launch of 4.750%.

