HONG KONG, Dec 16 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firmer ahead of FOMC announcement of a rate decision later today as sentiment also received a lift from gains in stocks, though trading remained thin.

"Asian US dollar credit tightened slightly today, helped by a rebound in oil prices and a rally in equities. However, trading was not active, except for some oil names," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.2% higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up about 2%.

"There was not much going on today as investors have done what they needed to do," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

"A Fed rate hike has been widely expected, so the market would not be surprised if they do hike rates later tonight."

The iTraxx Asia IG ex-Japan index was quoted 3bp tighter at 135.25/137.75. CNOOC2.625% 2020s were at 98.52/99.53.

Fosun International's 6.875% 2020 US dollar bonds were quoted at 96.89/97.35, versus a low of 80 last Thursday, even though Moody's yesterday changed to negative from stable its outlook on the issuer's Ba3 corporate family rating.

An onshore subsidiary of Fosun International has told investors that it is well prepared for the redemption of Rmb1.1bn (US$170m) bonds on December 24. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh)