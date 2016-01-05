SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (IFR) - The increased volatility in markets
this early in the year has had the effect of supporting
secondary credit, mainly by discouraging new supply, but there
were less-drastic movements today.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was a shade
wider at 139bp/141bp, having moved out 4bp yesterday as equities
sold off.
Despite the slightly softer index, the tone was generally
constructive in high grade, with benchmark bonds 3bp-5bp
tighter, due to the lack of primary supply so far.
"New supply hasn't shown up yet," said one trader. "Coming
into the new year, people want to buy benchmarks."
Sinopec's US$1.5bn 2025s were around 7bp tighter, at
T+159bp.
Korean and Chinese CDS were 3bp wider, while the cost of
protection for Thailand increased 4bp.
Renhe Commercial Holdings' 2016 bonds were quoted at
88.5/91.5, down around 3 points, after S&P placed the Chinese
developer's CCC corporate credit rating and CCC- bond rating on
credit watch with negative implications, after it breached loan
covenants late last month.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)