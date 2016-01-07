SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (IFR) - A 7.2% plunge in Chinese equities in the morning dragged regional stocks into the red and, in the process, shut the issuance window that opened briefly yesterday.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index pushed out over 4bp to 145bp/147bp. China's 5-year credit default swaps widened about 2.5bp.

That was less painful than the widening of 6bp in Malaysia's CDS and around 7bp in South Korea, where North Korean proclamation of a hydrogen bomb test heightened market fear.

Despite the risk-off sentiment, Asian high-grade credits widened only around 2bp, although Chinese oil credits gapped out 5bp on another slide in crude prices yesterday.

"I'm quite surprised that the new deals that priced yesterday have been pretty resilient, given the general environment," said one trader.

"We've been seeing a lot of guys unwinding currency positions taken on in the early days of this year or late last year after they went long in local currencies and rates against the US dollar, but, on the credit side, we are seeing more demand as people have cash to deploy and others are turning from local currency paper to the US dollar bonds. Hence, we are seeing buying on dips."

Notes that priced yesterday widened 2bp, a modest level in light of the widespread risk-off sentiment in the morning.

Korea Development Bank's newly priced 2021s and 2026s were pulled 2bp wider in the morning from reoffer prices of 82.5bp over US Treasuries and 87.5bp, respectively.

Similarly, Swire Properties saw its 2026s weaken 2bp-3bp in the morning and were quoted at 151bp/148bp in the late morning, against reoffer spread of 147.5bp. By early afternoon, quotes at 148bp/147bp were heard.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)