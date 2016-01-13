HONG KONG, Jan 13 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian credit improved
today amid rallies in equities in the region, but Dim Sum bonds
took a heavy hit from an offshore renminbi liquidity squeeze.
"US dollar credits tightened in general with investors
buying long-dated bonds. Signs of renminbi stabilisation and a
stock rally have helped turn around sentiment," said a Hong
Kong-based credit trader.
Most Asian stocks rose today as investors took a positive
cue from better-than-expected China export data, though mainland
stocks fell with the Shanghai Composite Index closing down 2.4%.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was 2bp tighter at
146bp/148bp. Swire Properties' 2026 US$ bonds, printed last week
at a yield of 3.665%, were quoted at 3.64%/3.61%.
However, Dim Sum bonds have taken the worst hit since the
surprise devaluation of the Chinese currency last August as the
People's Bank of China is said to have drained liquidity in the
market to support offshore renminbi.
Overnight Hibor hit a record high of 66.81% on Tuesday
before falling to 8.31% today.
Dim Sum bonds of Chinese banks with one-year maturity were
indicated at around 6%, while those of top-rated PRC state-owned
companies, also of one-year maturity, were indicated at around
10%, according to a syndicate banker in Hong Kong.
"It appears that the PBoC has scarified the CNH market for a
stable renminbi, " said the credit trader.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh)