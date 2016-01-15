Jan 15 (IFR) - Asian markets ended the week on a sour note with equities continuing their slump and bonds experiencing a quiet day with a degree of widening.

Investment grade and high-yield bonds were unchanged to slightly wider. The iTraxx investment grade ex-Japan was quoted 2bp wider at 154.0/156.0, after widening as much as 6bp in the previous session.

Chinese equity markets began the day in negative territory and the slide steadily increased as the day continued. By the afternoon, Shanghai was down 3.5% and Shenzhen was off 3.4%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was down 0.9%.

A high overnight US jobless claims figure and a report showing weak Chinese bank lending levels were said to be driving investor sentiment.

Brent crude continued its downward spiral losing another 1.55% to 30.40 per barrel.

Yields on Indonesia's 2026 bonds widened 3bp to 4.856% following Thursday's attacks in Jakarta.

"There weren't too many large moves, but I would say yields were a bit wider," said a high-yield bond trader based in Hong Kong. "It feels like there is some private bank and real money selling going on, but volumes are not much."

Recent issues also experienced some selling, but traders said they did not see significant secondary activity in new names.

Yields on Evergrande's 2019s widened 2bp while Exim India's spread widened 1bp to US Treasuries plus 172bp, 7bp wider than its launch on Wednesday night.

Even the highly rated Korea Midland Power saw its spread widen 1bp after tightening by 2bp on its first day of trading on Thursday.

One outlier was Woori Bank's new 2021s which saw its spread tighten almost 3bp. (spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com)