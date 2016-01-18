BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
HONG KONG, Jan 18 (IFR) - Heavy selling on Wall Street on Friday took a toll on Asian credit after a further drop in oil prices and weak US economic data shook already-fragile sentiment.
Chinese investment-grade cash bonds were 2bp-5bp wider, with state-run oil-and-gas giants, such as CNOOC and Sinopec, suffering a bulk of the losses.
The weaker performance was tracking Brent oil futures, which fell below US$28 per barrel, the lowest level since 2003.
CNOOC's 2025s were spotted as wide as 198bp/197bp, but a Hong Kong-based trader said real-money bids were seen on dips.
The moves were more pronounced amid tight liquidity during the Asian trading session. The US is off today for the Martin Luther holiday.
Indian and Korean bank names were mostly unchanged, said another Singapore-based trader.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was 3bp wider at 156bp/158bp, dragged down by a 6bp widening in both Korea and the Philippines. China and Exim China CDS was also 4bp wider. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.