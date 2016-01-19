Jan 19 - Asian markets breathed a collective sigh of relief following one of the more constructive sessions out of China for the year to date.

Chinese equity markets began the day with cautious gains, but momentum grew as the session progressed pushing up the Shanghai and Shenzhen indices a robust 3.3% and 3.6%, respectively, mid-afternoon.

Traders had mostly positive views of China's report on fourth-quarter economic growth, revealing the slowest pace of expansion in close to seven years at 6.8%.

Some argued it was actually a positive as it increased the likelihood of more stimulus measures from Beijing, while others were relieved that the figure was in line with forecasts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 1.5%.

It was also a better day for commodity traders with Brent crude rising 2.66% to US$29.31 per barrel in early trading, despite news that the removal of Iran's sanctions will result in a large increase in the global oil supply.

Credit traders on both the investment-grade and high-yield sides said the mood was better, but that bonds were not making particularly large moves in response.

"It feels much better today, but it doesn't seem like investors are chasing any particular names," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "Commodity names are still very weak and we're paying a lot of attention to the oil price."

They did, however, point out that some benchmark names, such as CNOOC's 2025s, were quoted 4bp-5bp tighter on the day.

The iTraxx IG Asia ex-Japan was quoted 4bp-5bp tighter at 151.00/153.00.

Recent issues had mixed sessions with yields on some names, such as Evergrande's 2019s widening 6bp and Korea Midland Power widening 2bp. Ping An Life Insurance's 2021s saw yields tighten 4bp.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com