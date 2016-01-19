Jan 19 - Asian markets breathed a collective sigh of relief
following one of the more constructive sessions out of China for
the year to date.
Chinese equity markets began the day with cautious gains,
but momentum grew as the session progressed pushing up the
Shanghai and Shenzhen indices a robust 3.3% and 3.6%,
respectively, mid-afternoon.
Traders had mostly positive views of China's report on
fourth-quarter economic growth, revealing the slowest pace of
expansion in close to seven years at 6.8%.
Some argued it was actually a positive as it increased the
likelihood of more stimulus measures from Beijing, while others
were relieved that the figure was in line with forecasts.
MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 1.5%.
It was also a better day for commodity traders with Brent
crude rising 2.66% to US$29.31 per barrel in early trading,
despite news that the removal of Iran's sanctions will result in
a large increase in the global oil supply.
Credit traders on both the investment-grade and high-yield
sides said the mood was better, but that bonds were not making
particularly large moves in response.
"It feels much better today, but it doesn't seem like
investors are chasing any particular names," said a Hong
Kong-based trader. "Commodity names are still very weak and
we're paying a lot of attention to the oil price."
They did, however, point out that some benchmark names, such
as CNOOC's 2025s, were quoted 4bp-5bp tighter on the day.
The iTraxx IG Asia ex-Japan was quoted 4bp-5bp tighter at
151.00/153.00.
Recent issues had mixed sessions with yields on some names,
such as Evergrande's 2019s widening 6bp and Korea Midland Power
widening 2bp. Ping An Life Insurance's 2021s saw yields tighten
4bp.
