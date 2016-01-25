HONG KONG, Jan 25 (IFR) - Future Land Development Holding's
bonds sharply rebounded on Monday, recovering early morning
losses following reports that the company's chairman was being
investigated for personal reasons.
Future Land's 6.25% 2017s tumbled more than 3 points this
morning to 90.50, but have mostly regained ground by this
afternoon. The 10.25% 2019s jumped from around 89 cents to the
dollar to 99.525, according to Tradeweb.
The bonds are rated B1/B+ by Moody's and S&P.
Hong Kong-listed Future Land Development Holding's shares,
which dropped 14% this morning to the lowest level since July
after resuming trade, have also recouped losses and are now 4%
lower.
The shares were suspended on Friday after the company
announced in a filing that Wang Zhenhua, who is also the
company's executive director and ultimate controlling
shareholder, was currently being questioned by the Commission on
Discipline Inspection of Wujin district in Changzhou for matters
unrelated to the company.
The company's board does not expect the investigation to
have an impact on its operations, said the filing.
The rest of Asian credit started with a bang after an
extended improvement from last week's sell-off drove China IG as
much as 4bp tighter and Indian bank spreads 3bp inside Friday's
close.
But those gains softened by this afternoon after oil prices
started to dip.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index was 1bp tighter to
150bp/1502bp, thanks to a recovery in sovereign CDS names such
as Malaysia and Indonesia which tightened 4bp and 2bp
respectively.
Overall, risk appetite was on a better footing. Asian stocks
were trading in the green, with Chinese A-shares more than 0.5%
higher.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)