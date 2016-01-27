HONG KONG, Jan 27 (IFR) - Asian markets remained under pressure as a sell-off in China stocks prompted investors and issuers to stay on the sidelines.

Both the Shanghai and Shenzhen indices were down over 2.0% each in the early afternoon, but rallied later to close 0.5% and 0.8% lower, respectively.

Equity markets were more mixed across Asia with the MSCI all shares Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index up 0.6%.

Trading in the bond markets was generally more constructive with the Asia iTraxx ex-Japan quoted 3bp tighter at 154.67/157.00.

However, bankers and traders said the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy statement due out today was weighing on sentiment as investors and issuers hope for a more dovish stance on future interest-rate hikes.

Regional sovereign yields were mostly flat on the day with Indonesia's 10-year bonds widening the most at 2bp. Malaysian, Vietnamese and Indian benchmark bonds were quoted 1bp tighter.

Future Land Development Holdings' US dollar bonds had a more stable day after suffering huge losses days earlier, following an announcement that authorities in Changzhou were investigating its chairman.

Its 2017s were bid up slightly at 92.76, but the 2019s lost a quarter point and were trading at 96.75, according to Tradeweb.

Recent issuer Bank of Communications Hong Kong saw the yield on its US dollar 2019s tighten 3bp to 2.144%.

