SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (IFR) - Asian financial markets rallied today on the Bank of Japan's shock move to adopt negative interest rates in order to revive the country's sagging economy.

Fitch Ratings sees the measure as adding another tool to BOJ's arsenal in its battle to achieve a price stability target of 2% inflation.

Equities gained in the region, with the Nikkei rising 2.8% and the Shanghai composite surging 3.09%. The Hang Seng was up 2.4%.

Asian credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Japan narrowing a sharp 8bp, reflecting a warm welcome from investors to the BOJ move. The iTraxx Asia IG index pulled in 2bp to 147bp/151bp, ending the week on a positive note.

"Asian IG cash bonds are strong, thanks to the BOJ move," said a debt trader.

The spillover benefited China Development Bank's US$1bn tap of its 2.5% bond due 2020. The reopening priced at 85bp over US Treasuries, but tightened 5bp to a quote of 80bp today.

Kookmin's covered bond due 2021, which priced last night at MS+95bp or UST+90.1bp, was quoted on Tradeweb at 88bp/86bp over UST.

CDB's heavy issuance of US$1.6bn this week bumped up the January total to US$9.6bn, still down 52% year on year, according to figures from ANZ.

"That said, from a secondary perspective, it was actually a good month, with the majority of new issues trading up given the concentration to the locally well sponsored financials and China state-owned enterprises," said ANZ credit analyst Owen Gallimore. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)