SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (IFR) - Mixed Chinese production data was
not enough to stir the Asian credit markets, which moved
sideways as the primary market came to a halt again.
"Credit is not cheap enough to buy and not expensive enough
to sell," said one investor.
The iTraxx Asian investment grade index widened 1bp to
151bp/153bp, with Malaysian sovereign CDS widening 4bp after the
office of Switzerland's attorney general said it had found
"serious indications of misappropriation" related to Malaysian
state companies.
This came days after Malaysia's attorney general cleared
Prime Minister Najib Razak of any wrongdoing related to payments
into his bank account, which some critics had alleged were
linked to state investment fund 1MDB. 1MDB's 2023s were
unchanged today at 88.
The Bank of Japan took markets by surprise on Friday by
announcing that it would charge a negative interest rate of
-0.1% on a portion of financial institutions' deposits with the
central bank, following the likes of the European Central Bank
and Switzerland, as it bids to drive inflation.
This ought to spur Japanese institutions to buy US dollar
assets, but analysts expect most of that money to go into US
investment grade or Japanese dollar debt, with Korean, Singapore
and Hong Kong credits benefitting to a limited degree. The Japan
iTraxx tightened 2bp to 81bp/83bp today.
The Mongolian complex was down after Moody's warned today
that its credit profile may come under pressure because of
falling commodity prices and weaker Chinese growth.
Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia's 2017s dropped 1.5
points to 94/95, while Mongolia's 2018s were down half a point
at 73.75/74.75.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)