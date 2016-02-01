SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (IFR) - Mixed Chinese production data was not enough to stir the Asian credit markets, which moved sideways as the primary market came to a halt again.

"Credit is not cheap enough to buy and not expensive enough to sell," said one investor.

The iTraxx Asian investment grade index widened 1bp to 151bp/153bp, with Malaysian sovereign CDS widening 4bp after the office of Switzerland's attorney general said it had found "serious indications of misappropriation" related to Malaysian state companies.

This came days after Malaysia's attorney general cleared Prime Minister Najib Razak of any wrongdoing related to payments into his bank account, which some critics had alleged were linked to state investment fund 1MDB. 1MDB's 2023s were unchanged today at 88.

The Bank of Japan took markets by surprise on Friday by announcing that it would charge a negative interest rate of -0.1% on a portion of financial institutions' deposits with the central bank, following the likes of the European Central Bank and Switzerland, as it bids to drive inflation.

This ought to spur Japanese institutions to buy US dollar assets, but analysts expect most of that money to go into US investment grade or Japanese dollar debt, with Korean, Singapore and Hong Kong credits benefitting to a limited degree. The Japan iTraxx tightened 2bp to 81bp/83bp today.

The Mongolian complex was down after Moody's warned today that its credit profile may come under pressure because of falling commodity prices and weaker Chinese growth.

Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia's 2017s dropped 1.5 points to 94/95, while Mongolia's 2018s were down half a point at 73.75/74.75.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)