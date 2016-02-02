HONG KONG, Feb 2 (IFR) - It was a mixed day in Asia with Chinese stock markets well bid but credit and broader regional indices experiencing some selling.

Shenzhen was up 3.4% in afternoon trading with Shanghai not far behind with gains of 2.3%. The MSCI All Shares Asia-Pacific ex-Japan however was down 0.8%. The Hang Seng lost 0.4%.

Brent crude was quoted 1.84% lower at US$33.61 per barrel.

On the credit side the iTraxx investment grade Asia ex-Japan was quoted 2bp-3bp wider at 153.50/155.50. Australia CDS was quoted 4bp wider at 143.50/145.33.

Sovereign bonds were mostly flat on the day, with the largest swings coming from Singapore 10-year bonds where yields widened 3bp and Indonesian 10-year which tightened 4bp.

Investment grade and high yield traders said it felt like there was a general downward drift in most of the market, but with no dramatic movements. Volumes are expected to be low for the rest of the week ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

"Sentiment is still very much driven by oil prices, but there is nothing dramatic going on," said an investment-grade bonds trader based in Singapore.

"Things are still very orderly, but overall volumes compared to last week are much lower as we prepare to go into the holidays."

Despite the weaker tone some recent issues had a decent session. China Development Bank's 2020 US dollar bonds saw yields tighten another 3bp. The bonds have tightened 16bp since they were reopened to the market on Wednesday last week.

