SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (IFR) - Volumes were thin going in the Lunar New Year break, but the Year of the Horse ended on a negative note, as the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was 3bp wider at 160bp/162bp.

The iTraxx Australia index widened 5bp to 154bp/156bp and the Japanese index came out 3bp to 91bp/93bp.

Hutchison Whampoa's dollar March 2022s were flat at T+155bp, while its euro October 2021s tightened 5bp to T+147bp.

Renhe Commercial Holdings' bonds due March 10 2016 were flat at 92/94 after S&P downgraded them to CCC- from CCC on concerns that it might not meet the repayment.

S&P said the underground shopping centre developer lacked the internal resources to make the US$162m redemption, though it noted it might be able to obtain new bank financing, given its track record. The 2016s had traded at par at the start of the year.

The major rating agencies took different views of ChemChina's agreement to acquire Swiss agrochemical and seed producer Syngenta.

Moody's put ChemChina subsidiary China National Bluestar's Baa2 rating on review for downgrade, given that the acquisition would probably require debt funding and lessen the ability of ChemChina to support Bluestar.

Fitch, however, put Bluestar's BBB+ rating on rating watch positive, arguing that the acquisition would increase ChemChina's strategic importance to the Chinese agriculture and food industry. S&P said there was no immediate impact on Bluestar's rating.

Bluestar's 3.5% 2018s were 5bp wider at G+138bp and 4.375% 2020s were flat at G+293bp, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)