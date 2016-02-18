SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (IFR) - Asian credit markets gained on
Thursday amid risk-on sentiment as investors returned to bid for
assets, fuelling a 2-point rally in the Republic of the
Philippines' newly issued U.S. dollar bonds.
"The Asian bonds are pretty firm today on the back of the
strong overnight markets in the U.S.," said a Singapore-based
trader. "We are tracking their gains although Asia is not quite
performing as strongly as they did."
The Philippines priced a US$2bn 25-year bond at par last
night on a cracking book of US$8bn, illustrative of a market
that had been starved of supply for nearly two weeks.
The bonds opened as high as 103.75 this morning before
retreating to 102.50. By the afternoon, they had settled around
102.00/102.125.
Asian IG cash bonds were about 2bp-5bp tighter across the
sectors, with good demand seen for Bharti Telecom and Hutchison
paper.
Oil and gas credits were still lagging in reaction to
ongoing downgrades by the rating agencies. However, the sector
could see spreads grind tighter as traders reckon that the wave
of downgrades is close to complete.
On specific names, Hsin Chong's bonds continued to be under
pressure from rumours of a potential withdrawal of bank lines.
The 2019s were seen at 82.789, below yesterday's 87.050.
Asian credit spreads tightened 4bp this morning before the
gains were pared slightly in the afternoon. The iTraxx Asia IG
index was 3bp tighter at 158bp/160bp.
