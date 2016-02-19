SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Philippines' US$2bn new 2041s continued to perform strongly in the secondary market. The 2041s priced at 102.6bp over US Treasuries and, by the afternoon, had tightened 8bp to around 94bp over, as traders jumped aboard one of the first liquid new issues in weeks.

A switch tender offer for some of its other offshore bonds helped build demand, but there was slight widening at some longer tenors that the RoP did not choose for the switch.

"They bought mostly at the short end, so a lot of people who thought they were going to take out some of the higher-priced stuff at the long end got blindsided," said a credit trader.

Also at the long end, Indonesia's 2045s were around 2bp tighter at Treasuries plus 289bp.

Trading was generally muted at the end of the week, as a 50% drop in primary issuance from this point last year gave little impetus to secondary activity.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 1bp wider at 162bp/164bp, with Japan and Australia easing by the same amount.

The JP Morgan Asia credit index was flat at around 321bp over Treasuries, having widened 38bp since the end of last year.

Hsin Chong's 2018s were seen at 85 bid, from 98.6 at the start of the week. Shanshui Cement's 2020s were seen at 74/76.

