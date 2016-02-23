SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (IFR) - It was a positive day for Asian
credit, with the secondary market holding up even as primary
supply resumed, with 3 dollar deals in the market today.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index tightened
1bp to 157bp/159bp, though the cost of 5-year protection for
Korea Development Bank widened 4bp, and the Japanese and
Australian versions improved 3bp and 2bp, respectively.
The Philippines' recent 25-year issue was holding up at 97bp
over Treasuries, having priced at 102.6bp.
Petronas' 2025s were 3bp tighter at Treasuries plus 180bp,
as Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional, marketed
a US dollar sukuk.
Indonesia's 2026s were 1bp tighter at Treasuries plus 260bp,
as the sovereign also approached investors about a potential
dollar sukuk offering.
In high yield, Rolta's 2019s were seen at around 30 mid,
having been around 42 last Thursday.
China Fishery's 2019s were steady at 65/68, after it
announced that Citicorp had resigned as trustee of the bonds
with TMF Trustee as the replacement.
(daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com)