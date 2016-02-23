SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (IFR) - It was a positive day for Asian credit, with the secondary market holding up even as primary supply resumed, with 3 dollar deals in the market today.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index tightened 1bp to 157bp/159bp, though the cost of 5-year protection for Korea Development Bank widened 4bp, and the Japanese and Australian versions improved 3bp and 2bp, respectively.

The Philippines' recent 25-year issue was holding up at 97bp over Treasuries, having priced at 102.6bp.

Petronas' 2025s were 3bp tighter at Treasuries plus 180bp, as Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional, marketed a US dollar sukuk.

Indonesia's 2026s were 1bp tighter at Treasuries plus 260bp, as the sovereign also approached investors about a potential dollar sukuk offering.

In high yield, Rolta's 2019s were seen at around 30 mid, having been around 42 last Thursday.

China Fishery's 2019s were steady at 65/68, after it announced that Citicorp had resigned as trustee of the bonds with TMF Trustee as the replacement. (daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com)