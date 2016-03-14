BRIEF-Preliminary result of the subsequent offer period for shares in PKC Group
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC
SINGAPORE, March 14 (IFR) - Asian credits rallied strongly after positive trading sessions in Europe and the U.S. on Friday.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was 10bp tighter early this morning, before giving back some gains to stand at 130.25bp/132.25bp, around 6bp tighter on the day. The Australian and Japanese iTraxx indices were 7bp and 8bp tighter.
Still, some feel that the strength is exaggerated by a shortage of primary G3 supply and a fairly dry pipeline.
"Everyone is long, but not by choice," said a fixed income sales manager. "There are a lot of technical longs, but not many conviction longs."
The Philippines' 2041s were a third of a point lower, at 103.375 bid, to yield 3.5%. Indonesia's 2026s were an eighth higher at 103.9 bid, yielding 4.26%, while its 2046 bonds were a quarter of a point higher, yielding 5.47%.
Vietnam's 2020 bonds also rose a quarter of a point to 110.9 bid and were seen yielding 3.7%.
NTPC's 2026 bonds were seen at Treasuries plus 241bp, in from a spread of 255bp at pricing. Kexim's new 2021s looked 1.5bp wider at a spread of 89bp, while Khazanah's recent 2021 sukuk was flat to original pricing of Treasuries plus 178bp.
In high yield, Beijing Properties' 2018s gained half a point to 102.1/103.4, and Shimao Property's 2022s rose a quarter of a point to 107.4/107.9.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was probing certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from cabinet.