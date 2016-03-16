HONG KONG, March 16 (IFR) - Asia credits widened today as
investors waited cautiously for clues from the US Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting. Country Garden's US dollar
bonds were sold following weaker-than-expected earnings.
"Given the uncertainty concerning the Fed's rate decision,
it was definitely not a good time for investors to ramp up
bonds,"said a Singapore-based credit analyst.
The high-yield sector remained quiet. "There were very few
activities in the high-yield space today. Overall high-yield
credits were 10 cents lower," said a Hong Kong-based credit
trader.
Country Garden reported yesterday that its net profit in
2015 fell to Rmb9.28bn from Rmb10.23bn a year earlier.
"In our view, Country Garden's 2015 results were below
expectations and will not bolster the company's case for
investment-grade status," said Lucror Analytics in a note.
The Chinese developer's 7.25% 2021s were bid at 101.45, down
60 cents from 102.05 yesterday, according to Tradeweb.
The iTraxx IG Index was quoted about 3bp wider at 137/159.
However, the freshly launched BOCOM Leasing's US$ dual trancher
held up well with spread tightening by 3-4bp, traders say.
The US$400m three-year tranche printed at US Treasuries plus
110bp and the US$600m five-year offering at US Treasuries plus
130bp.
