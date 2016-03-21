HONG KONG, March 21 (IFR) - Asian markets had a steady start
to the week as equities continued to rally, but commodities sold
off and credits widened slightly.
Although Chinese equities were in positive territory for
most of the day, activity picked up in the afternoon to send
stocks much higher. The Shanghai exchange finished the day up
2.2% and its counterpart in Shenzhen ended up 2.7%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan added 1.0%.
Japan's Nikkei was closed for the Spring Equinox holiday.
Brent crude, however, took some of the positivity out of the
market, being quoted 1.60% lower at US$40.54.
Credit traders described the day as quiet. They said it
appeared that more money was being put to work following the US
Federal Reserve meetings last week, but more was going towards
equities.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 2bp-3bp
wider.
Asian high-yield names were bid incrementally higher. The JP
Morgan non-IG corporate Asian credit index rose 0.18% and is up
2.19% in the last month.
Sovereigns were also bid well, with the Philippines' 2041
bonds (Baa2/BBB/BBB-) continuing their standout performance. The
bonds picked up another tenth of a point and are now being bid
at 104.75. They were issued at par in mid-February.
The generally constructive session had syndicate bankers in
Asia expecting a busy week ahead with issuers aiming to get
deals done before the Easter weekend holidays on Friday through
to Monday.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com