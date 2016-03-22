HONG KONG, March 22 (IFR) - A cautious start to Asian credit
markets saw sentiment deteriorate further this afternoon,
following reports that explosions at Brussels airport killed one
person.
Cash bonds were as much as 3bp wider, while the China
investment-grade segment was 1bp-2bp weaker. Asian
emerging-market sovereign bonds fell with the Philippines 2041s
dropping a third of a point.
"Dealers are cautious and the market is softer after the
bomb blasts," said a Singapore-based trader. "It's a bit
risk-off out there, but technicals are still pretty firm and
we're seeing net buying from Asian accounts."
The trader pointed out that the lack of primary paper
supported an outperformance in the Malaysia space, where the
country's CDS continued to tighten, grinding in 3bp.
Malaysian telecommunications company Axiata's 2026s were
still 4bp tighter in secondary markets.
Indonesia's new sukuk 2021s and 2026s, which priced at 3.4%
and 4.55% respectively, were bid above par/100.25.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)