HONG KONG, March 22 (IFR) - A cautious start to Asian credit markets saw sentiment deteriorate further this afternoon, following reports that explosions at Brussels airport killed one person.

Cash bonds were as much as 3bp wider, while the China investment-grade segment was 1bp-2bp weaker. Asian emerging-market sovereign bonds fell with the Philippines 2041s dropping a third of a point.

"Dealers are cautious and the market is softer after the bomb blasts," said a Singapore-based trader. "It's a bit risk-off out there, but technicals are still pretty firm and we're seeing net buying from Asian accounts."

The trader pointed out that the lack of primary paper supported an outperformance in the Malaysia space, where the country's CDS continued to tighten, grinding in 3bp.

Malaysian telecommunications company Axiata's 2026s were still 4bp tighter in secondary markets.

Indonesia's new sukuk 2021s and 2026s, which priced at 3.4% and 4.55% respectively, were bid above par/100.25.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)