HONG KONG, March 23 (IFR) - Asia credits were slightly tighter as investors shrugged off concerns related to Brussels terrorist attacks. Bohai Steel's three-year Dim Sum bonds recovered from losses following reports of the steelmaker's inability to meet dues.

"The market was quiet overall today. Credits tightened two to three points this morning, but widened later in the afternoon," said a Singapore-based credit analyst, "The general mood was still cautious ahead of the holidays."

Bohai Steel's 6.40% 2017s rallied to 75 after falling to a low of 63 yesterday. "Some investors may have realised that it is a state-owned company and the government may step in to help," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

Chinese online financial magazine Caixin reported on Saturday that the steelmaker, based in north-east China, might not be able repay in full its debt of Rmb192bn (US$29.61bn).

The city government of Tianjin had set up a committee of creditors to help resolve the problem, the Caixin said.

In the high-yield sector, 7.25% 2020s of Yingde Gas fell to 64 from 71 yesterday on the news that the company was involved in a dispute with one of its major customers.

Yingde Gas said in a statement that Hebei Jingye, which had a trade payable of about Rmb86m due to the company, occupied a factory of the company in northern Hebei province.

The iTraxx IG Index was quoted about 1bp tighter at 148/150. ICICI Bank's 4.0% 2026s were quoted at 99.17/99.50.

