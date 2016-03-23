HONG KONG, March 23 (IFR) - Asia credits were slightly
tighter as investors shrugged off concerns related to Brussels
terrorist attacks. Bohai Steel's three-year Dim Sum bonds
recovered from losses following reports of the steelmaker's
inability to meet dues.
"The market was quiet overall today. Credits tightened two
to three points this morning, but widened later in the
afternoon," said a Singapore-based credit analyst, "The general
mood was still cautious ahead of the holidays."
Bohai Steel's 6.40% 2017s rallied to 75 after falling to a
low of 63 yesterday. "Some investors may have realised that it
is a state-owned company and the government may step in to
help," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.
Chinese online financial magazine Caixin reported on
Saturday that the steelmaker, based in north-east China, might
not be able repay in full its debt of Rmb192bn (US$29.61bn).
The city government of Tianjin had set up a committee of
creditors to help resolve the problem, the Caixin said.
In the high-yield sector, 7.25% 2020s of Yingde Gas fell to
64 from 71 yesterday on the news that the company was involved
in a dispute with one of its major customers.
Yingde Gas said in a statement that Hebei Jingye, which had
a trade payable of about Rmb86m due to the company, occupied a
factory of the company in northern Hebei province.
The iTraxx IG Index was quoted about 1bp tighter at 148/150.
ICICI Bank's 4.0% 2026s were quoted at 99.17/99.50.
