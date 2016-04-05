April 5 (IFR) - Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday as falling commodity prices continued to weigh on sentiment, but a string of upcoming bond offerings provided encouragement to credit traders.

Brent crude fell another 0.48% to $37.51, continuing a sharp decline over the last week. The slide appears to stem from concerns that oil-producing companies will not be able to reach an agreement to keep a check on excessive supply.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.4% the day after the Hong Kong holiday on Monday for the Ching Ming festival.

China's stock markets, however, performed well with Shanghai up 1.5% and Shenzhen up 2.6%.

Credit markets were described as soft, with the Asia iTraxx investment-grade widening 1bp-2bp. Sovereign benchmarks were also mostly wider, with Indonesia and Thailand out 3bp and 2bp, respectively.

Traders said part of the softness was due to a better pipeline and supply of new deals coming to the market, though commodities and interest rates were also a factor.

"A few new issues are expected to price tomorrow and it felt like certain accounts were doing some rotation ahead of that," said an IG bonds trader, based in Singapore. "Still, more supply is a good thing, and we've needed it for a while."

Some recent issues also had a fairly mixed session. Mongolia's recent five-year bonds saw prices fall about a quarter of a point and were being bid at 99.750, according to Tradeweb.

Meanwhile, the Philippines new 2041 bonds continued their relentless march upwards, breaking the 107.00 mark on gains of more than three quarters of a point.

Thailand's TMB Bank saw yields on its 2021s compress 2bp.

