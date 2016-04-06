HONG KONG, April 6 (IFR) - Asia credit spreads were range
bound on Wednesday as sentiment remained subdued on weaker
equity markets and a spike in oil prices.
"US dollar bonds were wider this morning before tightening a
bit in the afternoon. The general risk-off mood stayed, with few
activities seen today," said a Singapore-based credit analyst.
China stocks ended the day lower as the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.1% to 3050.59 and Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
closed down 0.11%.
Traders noted that sentiment towards notes of Chinese banks
turned cautious on recent media reports of a massive
debt-for-equity swap scheme. ICBCA's 2025 bonds fell to 103.20
from 103.35 yesterday, according to Tradeweb.
Chinese media group Caixin reported on Monday that the first
batch of debt-for-equity swaps is expected to "resolve"
potential bank bad debt of Rmb1trn in three years or less.
"The scheme gives people a sense of how serious the bad loan
problem has become that it raised concerns over the general
quality of Chinese banks," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.
The Asia iTraxx investment-grade index narrowed 1.5bp to
145bp/147bp mid-afternoon.
Olam's 2021s opened at 99.875/100.125 today, after pricing
at par.
Singapore issuer PSA's new paper tightened in secondary,
hitting a tightest level of 81bp over Treasuries in early
trading, before easing back to around 85bp. Pricing was
T+87.5bp.
