SINGAPORE, April 7 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were stable
on the back of the positive tone overnight, although flows were
less busy than yesterday with new issues heavily traded.
A 5.2% rise in crude oil prices yesterday, coupled with
sound China economic data, helped pull Asian credit spreads 2bp
tighter today.
The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was indicated at
143bp/145bp, while Asian high-grade cash bonds were about 1bp
tighter.
"The markets are in a grinding mode, just inching tighter,"
said one investment-grade trader. "There is still a lot of cash
out there to be spent."
Focus was still on the new issues, priced two days ago,
though they were broadly unchanged from yesterday.
PSA Singapore's 2026s were seen at 86bp/84bp over US
Treasuries, inside reoffer spread of 87.5bp, while Olam's 2021s
were quoted at 100.00/100.10, almost flat to reoffer price at
par.
KNOC's 2021s were indicated at 95bp-94bp, flat to the
reoffer spread of 95bp, but the longer-dated 2026s performed
better at 92bp/91bp, tighter than the 95bp reoffer spread.
A lack of Asian supply in the last two days is prompting
traders to look at the new Japanese deals available, especially
the offer of bonds of 5 and 10 years from Japan Tobacco, which
looked "attractive", said the trader.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)