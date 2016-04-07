SINGAPORE, April 7 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were stable on the back of the positive tone overnight, although flows were less busy than yesterday with new issues heavily traded.

A 5.2% rise in crude oil prices yesterday, coupled with sound China economic data, helped pull Asian credit spreads 2bp tighter today.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was indicated at 143bp/145bp, while Asian high-grade cash bonds were about 1bp tighter.

"The markets are in a grinding mode, just inching tighter," said one investment-grade trader. "There is still a lot of cash out there to be spent."

Focus was still on the new issues, priced two days ago, though they were broadly unchanged from yesterday.

PSA Singapore's 2026s were seen at 86bp/84bp over US Treasuries, inside reoffer spread of 87.5bp, while Olam's 2021s were quoted at 100.00/100.10, almost flat to reoffer price at par.

KNOC's 2021s were indicated at 95bp-94bp, flat to the reoffer spread of 95bp, but the longer-dated 2026s performed better at 92bp/91bp, tighter than the 95bp reoffer spread.

A lack of Asian supply in the last two days is prompting traders to look at the new Japanese deals available, especially the offer of bonds of 5 and 10 years from Japan Tobacco, which looked "attractive", said the trader.

