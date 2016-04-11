HONG KONG, April 11 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week in
mixed fashion with some positive momentum from Chinese equity
markets but less-encouraging movements in commodity markets and
Japan.
Shanghai was up 1.6 pct, while Shenzhen gained 2.0 pct.
Brent crude was unable to hold on to Friday's strong rally
and was quoted down 0.67 pct at US$41.62.
The Nikkei fell 0.4 pct on ongoing fears of further yen
appreciation.
Credit traders described the day as a fairly busy session,
albeit without significant movements. They said investment-grade
credits were about 2bp tighter, but noted that investors seemed
to be moving into higher-beta names as lower-beta was becoming
increasingly expensive to own.
Nonetheless, regional sovereign benchmarks were on the more
stable side with Singapore 2026s 1bp tighter and Indonesian
10-year paper 3bp narrower. The largest movement came from
Thailand's 2026s, which were 9bp wider.
Noble Group's 2018 bonds were being bid almost a quarter of
a point higher at 76.005 after news of a US$1bn loan last
Friday. The bonds were trading in the high 40s in late February,
according to Tradeweb.
The iTraxx IG index was quoted about 1bp wider to
146.25/148.25.
It was also a mixed day for new bonds in the market.
Mongolia's 2021s were being bid about a 10th of a point lower at
99.130, after falling as low as 99.000 earlier in the session.
Yields on Olam's 2021s shrank 7bp to 4.393%, while KNOC's
2026s were 3bp tighter.
