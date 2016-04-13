HONG KONG, April 13 (IFR) - Asia credits rallied on
Wednesday on a lift to momentum from stronger-than-expected
China trade data and a recovery in oil prices.
Regional stocks rose on positive signs that the Chinese
economy is stabilising as the Shanghai Composite Index gained
1.4% to 3,066.64 points.
China exports in March grew 11.5% from a year earlier,
customs data released today in the first expansion in nine
months.
"Credit spreads in the investment-grade sector were 5bp
tighter across board," said a Hong-Kong based trader.
"The momentum in the credit market was strong even before
the release of China trade data, supported by overnight rally in
the western stock markets and rising oil prices."
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index tightened 2bp to
140bp/142bp. Malaysian oil company Petronas' 5.25% 2019 US
dollar notes were quoted at 110.5/110.7.
Chinese property developer Evergrande's 8.750% 2018 US
dollar bonds rose to 98.30 off a low of 97.75 yesterday after
S&P lowered its long-term issue rating for the company's senior
unsecured notes to CCC+ from B on Monday.
