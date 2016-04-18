SINGAPORE, April 18 (IFR) - The iTraxx Asia investment grade
index was 1bp wider, at 140bp/142bp, with Malaysian sovereign
CDS 5bp wider at 159bp/162bp as state fund 1 Malaysia
Development continued to attract headlines.
Today, Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment, which
guarantees US$3.5bn of 1MDB's paper, said it would not meet its
obligations for the interest payments on those bonds.
The IPIC-guaranteed US$1.75bn 1MDB 2022s dropped 1.5 points
to 103.5 bid within minutes of the announcement.
Malaysia's sovereign CDS had rallied around 25bp year to
date before today, helped by a resurgent ringgit. The sovereign
is currently on the road for a planned US dollar sukuk.
Elsewhere, Mongolia's 2021s gained half a point to 99.4 bid,
below the issue price of par. Korea Resources' new 2021s were
quoted at Treasuries plus 107bp, from 110bp at issue, while
Korea National Oil's 2021s were flat at 95bp over Treasuries.
