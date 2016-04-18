SINGAPORE, April 18 (IFR) - The iTraxx Asia investment grade index was 1bp wider, at 140bp/142bp, with Malaysian sovereign CDS 5bp wider at 159bp/162bp as state fund 1 Malaysia Development continued to attract headlines.

Today, Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment, which guarantees US$3.5bn of 1MDB's paper, said it would not meet its obligations for the interest payments on those bonds.

The IPIC-guaranteed US$1.75bn 1MDB 2022s dropped 1.5 points to 103.5 bid within minutes of the announcement.

Malaysia's sovereign CDS had rallied around 25bp year to date before today, helped by a resurgent ringgit. The sovereign is currently on the road for a planned US dollar sukuk.

Elsewhere, Mongolia's 2021s gained half a point to 99.4 bid, below the issue price of par. Korea Resources' new 2021s were quoted at Treasuries plus 107bp, from 110bp at issue, while Korea National Oil's 2021s were flat at 95bp over Treasuries.

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com