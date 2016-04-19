HONG KONG, April 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets experienced a moderately constructive day of trading with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index quoted 2bp tighter and IG names around 3bp tighter.

Bond traders described the day's trading as firm with some encouragement taken from a recovery in oil prices.

Brent Crude had dropped by as much as 7% yesterday on news of a failure among producers to reach an agreement on putting a freeze on output, but was quoted 0.61% higher today at US$43.17.

Even Malaysian names seemed to recover somewhat from yesterday's news that Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Investment, which guarantees US$3.5bn of 1MDB's bonds, had said it would not meet its obligations for interest payments on those notes.

Malaysia's CDS was quoted 2bp-3bp tighter after widening more than 5bp on Monday, but 1MDB's 2022 bonds fell another three and a half points and were being bid at par, according to Tradeweb.

Some of the more recent issues to hit the market also appeared to benefit from the more positive session.

CK Hutchison's new EUR650m 12-year bonds rose over a quarter of a point and were being bid at 97.953, according to Tradeweb. The bonds were issued two weeks ago at 99.641.

Kia Motors' new 2026 US dollar bonds saw yields tighten another 4bp. The bonds are currently being bid at 101.271 after being issued at par last week.

Syndicate bankers said they were anticipating that the next two weeks to be much busier, with a handful of new deals expected to hit the market.

They said that more general stability and a degree of clarity on future US interest rates were important factors.

"The market feels much better," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker. "It's a pretty window to issue, so we're expecting deals to pick up a lot in the next two weeks.

The market is certainly in a better place from where it was in January and February."

