SINGAPORE, April 29 (IFR) - The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index was 1bp wider at 140bp/142bp, while the Australian and Japanese indices were flat, after the Bank of Japan did not introduce any new stimulus measures on Thursday.

After this week's FOMC meeting seemed to pour cold water on the prospects for a June rate rise, some investors think unwelcome volatility from factors like the British EU vote in June and the US election campaign will discourage the Fed from taking action in the medium term.

"There are lots of factors suggesting you will not see any rate rise this year, but if you do, it will be towards the end of the year," said a fund manager.

Huawei's jumbo 10-year offering was seen 2bp tighter this morning at Treasuries plus 228bp. China Aircraft Leasing's new 3-year unrated issue was quoted 2 points higher today.

Sinopec's new 2021s were nearly 10bp tighter since issue, quoted at 133bp over Treasuries. The long end has widened, though, with the 10-year print 1bp wider at 171bp over Treasuries, and the 30-year at 158bp, wider by 4.5bp.

The Mongolian sovereign's 2021s were up a tenth of a point at 101.8 bid, even as Mongolian Mining Corp formally defaulted on its US$600m 2017s. Those were seen at 19.6 bid, down from 75.8 a year ago.

