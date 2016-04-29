SINGAPORE, April 29 (IFR) - The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index was 1bp wider at 140bp/142bp, while the
Australian and Japanese indices were flat, after the Bank of
Japan did not introduce any new stimulus measures on Thursday.
After this week's FOMC meeting seemed to pour cold water on
the prospects for a June rate rise, some investors think
unwelcome volatility from factors like the British EU vote in
June and the US election campaign will discourage the Fed from
taking action in the medium term.
"There are lots of factors suggesting you will not see any
rate rise this year, but if you do, it will be towards the end
of the year," said a fund manager.
Huawei's jumbo 10-year offering was seen 2bp tighter this
morning at Treasuries plus 228bp. China Aircraft Leasing's new
3-year unrated issue was quoted 2 points higher today.
Sinopec's new 2021s were nearly 10bp tighter since issue,
quoted at 133bp over Treasuries. The long end has widened,
though, with the 10-year print 1bp wider at 171bp over
Treasuries, and the 30-year at 158bp, wider by 4.5bp.
The Mongolian sovereign's 2021s were up a tenth of a point
at 101.8 bid, even as Mongolian Mining Corp formally defaulted
on its US$600m 2017s. Those were seen at 19.6 bid, down from
75.8 a year ago.
