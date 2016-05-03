HONG KONG, May 3 (IFR) - Asian credit was slightly wider
today, but Chinese search engine Baidu came under heavy pressure
in the face of accusations that it promotes the delivery of
false medical information.
China's internet regulator said yesterday that it would send
a team to investigate Baidu Inc in relation to the death of a
university student, who used the Chinese search engine to look
for treatment for his cancer. The incident sparked widespread
condemnation of Baidu.
"Baidu's 10-year bonds widened 7bp-8bp today, following the
news and dragged down other Chinese TMT names," said a Hong
Kong-based credit trader.
"Whether the incident will impact on the company's
fundamentals remains to be seen, but the sentiment at this point
is very negative towards Baidu."
The trader noted that overall sentiment became weaker
relative to last week with spreads 1bp-2 bp wider in general.
Greenland's 4.375%2017s fell to 99.63 after Standard &
Poor's downgraded to BB from BBB- its long-term corporate credit
rating on the group.
"We downgraded Greenland Group because of its significantly
higher leverage than we expected, and a weakened likelihood of
extraordinary support from the government to the company," S&P
said in a report last Friday.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1.8bp
wider at 142.88bp/144.38bp.
