HONG KONG, May 4 (IFR) - Asian credit markets had a subdued mid-week session with volumes low and the iTraxx Asia investment grade ex-Japan drifting 1bp wider.

Traders said near-term sentiment appeared to be turning more bearish with concerns over possible June interest rate rises and upcoming data on US non-farm payrolls.

"It feels pretty quiet out there today," said an investment grade bonds trader based in Hong Kong. "We've got US non-farm payrolls coming up on Friday and a lot of accounts seem to be waiting on that.

But it could also be some scaling back after what was a pretty decent run in the last few weeks."

The sentiment seemed to be spreading to primary markets with syndicate bankers saying that issuance would probably be subdued next week after having picked up significantly in April.

Baidu's bonds remained under pressure with spreads on the 10-year widening another 6bp. The company was hurt by news yesterday that China's internet regulator would be investigating it over claims it was promoting false medical information.

The weaker tone was seen as impacting some recent deals.

Spreads on Sinopec's five-year bonds were quoted 5bp wider while the 10-year was 4bp wider, according to Tradeweb.

Huawei's 10-year bonds were also being bid about 4bp wider.

Among the new issuers, the outlier appeared to be ICBC Singapore's new 2019 bonds which were mostly unchanged and spotted around par.

