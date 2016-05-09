SINGAPORE, May 9 (IFR) - The Philippine election has been
the day's big event, but, in the absence of new information,
investors have been hesitant to trade.
Philippine credits moved sharply towards the end of last
week on expectations that Davao strongman Duterte was on course
to win.
"Investors are on the sidelines, just waiting for some sort
of news out of the Philippines," said an investment-grade
trader. "Nothing is really moving until then."
The Philippines' sovereign US dollar 2021s were 3bp tighter
today at a Z spread of 78bp - 20bp wider than their closing
price on Thursday.
Philippine 5-year CDS was flat at 113bp/118bp, as the Asia
ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index widened 1bp to
14bp/148bp.
1MDB's US$1.75bn 5.99% 2022 bonds were also in focus since a
coupon payment of them is due on Wednesday. Those bonds were bid
at 5.5% today, flat versus yesterday.
Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Corp had
previously agreed to service the interest payments on the bonds,
which it guaranteed, but it failed to pay last month on the
privately placed 5.75% 2022s, claiming that 1MDB had breached
their arrangement. That caused the 5.99% 2022s to spike to 6.5%
on April 19.
If IPIC fails to make the coupon payment due on Wednesday,
it would ultimately end up making the payment under the
guarantee, assuming 1MDB does not pay the coupon itself.
Zhongrong International Holdings's 2018s were flat at
97.5/98.5 after S&P downgraded the issuer to BB- from BB. The
bid yield is 7.3%, having risen steadily from 5.8% on April 21.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)