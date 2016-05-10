HONG KONG, May 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were bid
slightly tighter today, with traders cautiously putting more
money to work after yesterday's quiet session.
Volumes remained on the low side, but more clarity out of
the Philippine presidential election appeared to bring some more
accounts into play.
Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte looks set to become the
country's next president and an official announcement is
expected soon.
Despite concerns over his controversial statements on
extra-judicial killings, the country's sovereign bonds rallied.
The Philippines 2026 US dollar bonds were being bid half a
point higher and the country's CDS was quoted 2bp tighter at
111.14/115.14.
The iTraxx Asia investment-grade ex-Japan tightened 1bp to
143.67/145.33.
MSCI's all shares Asia ex-Japan was down 0.1% on a day when
most of the region's indices were similarly flat.
One of the day's biggest moves came from 1MDB's 5.99% 2022
bonds, which widened 25bp ahead of a coupon payment due
tomorrow. After being flat yesterday, the paper widened to yield
5.75%, according to Tradeweb.
JD.com's new bonds were also among the bigger movers of the
session. The company released its latest results, showing
quarterly revenue up 47.3% year on year to US$8.3bn.
The company's debut 2021s and 2026s both opened 5bp wider,
but recovered and are now mostly unchanged.
The bonds drew considerable criticism after selling off
sharply when they hit the market on April 24. The 2021s are
being bid at 97.823 and the 2026s at 94.796.
Other recent issuers had a mixed session, but moves were
mostly incremental. Huawei's new 2026 bonds were bid 1bp
tighter, while Sinopec's 2026s were quoted 2bp wider.
Primary bond markets remained quiet, but syndicate bankers
said they expected at least two new transactions to hit the
market tomorrow, with a number of roadshows wrapping up.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com