HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asia credits were firmer on Wednesday, though market attention was focused on the new offerings from State Grid and CICC.

"Trading was not very active in the secondary market today," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader. "Most funds were not aggressively participating in the secondary market as they were eyeing the new issues."

State Grid is marketing euro-denominated bonds of 6 years and 9 years and US dollar benchmark bonds of 5 and 10 years, while CICC Hong Kong Finance has received orders of over US$2bn for its notes of 3 years.

The trader noted that credits, in general, were about 1bp-2bp tighter, while tech names, such as Baidu and Alibaba, outperformed due to short covering.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1.5bp tighter at 142bp/144bp.

Evergrande rebounded on interest from few Chinese onshore accounts. Its 8.0% 2019s were bid at 97.80 after falling to 97.5 last week.

"Onshore accounts have a different risk appetite and like the name, despite a rating downgrade," said another credit trader.

Last month, Fitch downgraded the long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) of Evergrande Real Estate Group to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

China City Construction's 5.350% 2017 Dim Sum bonds were quoted at 95/97 after the company acknowledged that a revamp of its shareholding structure had triggered a change-of-control put on the Dim Sum bonds and that it would now redeem the paper. The paper fell to as low as 80 before the announcement.

