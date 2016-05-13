HONG KONG, May 13 (IFR) - There was little stopping the bull run today of Chinese credits in secondary bond markets.

China International Capital Corporation's offshore bonds were 23bp tighter by the end of the week, surpassing the admirable performance the day after it issued the US$500m 3-year on Wednesday.

These bonds were spotted at 185bp/183bp over the 2-year US Treasury on Friday afternoon, after having been priced at 208bp over the same benchmark bond.

Chinese tech giant Huawei's US$2bn 2026s were trading near 215bp/214bp, or 15bp tighter from final pricing, thanks to residual demand that had continued to hunt for loose bonds, following a US$5bn order book at pricing on April 28.

The massive tightening was impressive considering a fairly narrow trading range of 1bp-2bp this week, said a Singapore-based trader.

However, not all PRC names were blessed. JD.com's underwhelming dual-tranche bonds saw some relief at the 5-year end, but the 10-year widened further this week to 280bp on a bid. The US$500m 3.875% 2026s had priced at T+220bp last month.

Asian investment-grade CDS was 1bp wider at 144bp/146bp.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)